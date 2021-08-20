Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 72,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,524. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $205.06 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

