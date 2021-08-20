Columbia Asset Management Purchases 1,200 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management owned about 0.34% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the period.

Shares of PAWZ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.00. 8,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,006. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61.

