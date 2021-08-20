Columbia Asset Management Raises Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in BP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in BP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. 1,088,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,434,696. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.