Columbia Asset Management Sells 13,152 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.58. 1,118,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,686,586. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.