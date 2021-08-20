Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,458 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 222,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.