Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,478. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.