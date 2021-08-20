Cominar REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.79). The firm had revenue of C$164.28 million during the quarter.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

