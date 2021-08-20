Comparing CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.98% 143.10% 4.05% Ashford Hospitality Trust -79.47% N/A -10.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 10.62 $79.31 million $5.31 27.47 Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.70 -$543.88 million ($179.30) -0.07

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CoreSite Realty and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 2 4 3 0 2.11 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus price target of $138.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.86%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 155.40%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

