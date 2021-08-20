Comparing GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and Saratoga Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 0 7 0 3.00

Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -238.48% -93.99% Saratoga Investment 95.61% 7.54% 3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 7.00 -$62.30 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 5.09 $14.78 million $2.02 12.98

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Investment Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Investment Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, MN.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

