Compass Point Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $200.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

