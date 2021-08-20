comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report sales of $91.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. comScore reported sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SCOR opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $286.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in comScore by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 208,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in comScore by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 332,954 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in comScore by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 652,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in comScore by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of comScore by 113.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.