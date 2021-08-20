Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.