ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 271,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

