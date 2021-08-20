ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $52.44 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

