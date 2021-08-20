Contrasting Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 6.92 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.78 Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.53 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Volatility & Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Progressive Care -2.05% N/A -7.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MedAvail and Progressive Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.58%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

