Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

NYSE:CNM opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

