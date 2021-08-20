Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get Core & Main alerts:

CNM opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.