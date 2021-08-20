CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 688,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CORR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 110,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,401. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. As a group, analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

