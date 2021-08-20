Corey Deutsch Purchases 12,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. On average, analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 27.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LFMD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

