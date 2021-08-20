Cormark Boosts Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$3.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.44 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$277.55 million and a PE ratio of 76.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,483.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$211,868.16. Insiders bought 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,478 over the last quarter.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.