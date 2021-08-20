Cormark Comments on AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.20.

Shares of BOS opened at C$36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$981.44 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

