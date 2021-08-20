Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

