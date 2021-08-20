Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys 98 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $682.14. The stock had a trading volume of 378,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $658.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,720 shares of company stock valued at $33,313,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

