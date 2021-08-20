Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases Shares of 4,477 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,097,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.