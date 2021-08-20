Cosmos Price Tops $19.33 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.33 or 0.00040986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and approximately $614.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.88 or 0.99929234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004632 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 277,826,447 coins and its circulating supply is 220,041,844 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

