COTI (COTI) Achieves Market Cap of $253.23 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $253.23 million and $79.90 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00148628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.93 or 1.00012579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.47 or 0.00921197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.45 or 0.06631924 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

