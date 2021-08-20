Covalent Price Reaches $1.56 (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Covalent has a market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00139624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00150094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,506.75 or 1.00007781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.00921201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.10 or 0.06779168 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.