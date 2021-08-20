Cowen Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $144.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $147.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

