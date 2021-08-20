Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) SVP Michael J. Hoberman Sells 4,800 Shares

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 4,800 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $48,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS CRD-A opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

