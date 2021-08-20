Cream Finance Price Tops $198.13 on Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $198.13 or 0.00407041 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $122.12 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00845687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.