Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the LED producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE stock opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cree by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,414 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cree by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,564 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.