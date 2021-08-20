Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.25)-(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.Cree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.210 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03. Cree has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

