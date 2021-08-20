Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Price Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was up 2.1% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $136.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cree traded as high as $80.07 and last traded at $80.02. Approximately 12,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,568,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CREE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Get Cree alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,063,647,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Cree by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,151,880 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $994,174,000 after buying an additional 488,566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after acquiring an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cree by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $187,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,640 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $144,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.