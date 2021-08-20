Critical Contrast: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) vs. Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $74.63, indicating a potential downside of 11.79%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 29.51% 13.84% 1.36% Macatawa Bank 35.41% 13.15% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.49 $31.96 million $6.90 12.26 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.08 $30.17 million N/A N/A

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust and brokerage, and ecommerce services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of January 28, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

