Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Trimmed by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Crown Castle International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.54. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.