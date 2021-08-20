Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Down 0.4%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 6,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $326,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

