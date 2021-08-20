Crypton (CRP) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $755,687.85 and approximately $5,124.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 92.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058408 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00141157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015300 BTC.

Crypton is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,361,118 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

