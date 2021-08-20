CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSLLY. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CSL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSLLY opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.38. CSL has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

