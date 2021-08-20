Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 3,065 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 1,532.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $876,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,401,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

