Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,417 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,686,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in InterDigital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 126,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in InterDigital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 261,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

