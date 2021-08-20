Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.