Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $161,000 in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRKR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.68 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

