Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcimoto by 60.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

FUV opened at $10.25 on Friday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $366.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

