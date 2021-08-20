Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,510 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Revlon were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revlon by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revlon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Revlon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Revlon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

