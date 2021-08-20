Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 21.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.34 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $570.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

