Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $91.41 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

