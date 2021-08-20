CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 481,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.41. 110,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

