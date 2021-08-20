CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.68. 138,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,369. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

