CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.