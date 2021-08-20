Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 717,600 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,614,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

CYCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.59. 618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

